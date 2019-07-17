Video shows dozens of whales beached on Georgia coast

ST. SIMONS, Ga. - Dozens of beachgoers rescued dozens of beached whales on Tuesday along the Georgia coast.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources said several pilot whales were beached on St. Simons Island. DNR said two of the whales didn’t make it.
A spokesperson with DNR said these kinds of whales travel in packs. He said they are very friendly and social. So, when one falls behind, they won’t leave them. They’ll stay until the other comes back.
