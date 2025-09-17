24 arrested during investigation into fentanyl trafficking ring in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two dozen people are facing charges in Gwinnett County after an investigation into drug trafficking.

Last month, the Gwinnett Metro Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office served five search warrants in the Buford area.

They say this was the first phase of an investigation into a fentanyl drug trafficking organization they believe is being led by Adrian Bernard Butler.

Adrian Butler and 23 others were arrested and charged.

Investigators say the organization spread fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine throughout Buford, Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Forsyth County, Habersham County, Jackson County and Lumpkin County.

They say they are investigating several fentanyl overdose deaths connected to the organization and more charges will be filed.

Investigators have released the identities of 14 of those arrested, including:

Cedric Terrill Blockum

Christopher Mario Brown

Adrian Bernard Brown

Erron Lamar Butler

Jamarcus Cantrell

Bryah Capers

Roderick Dorsey

Reginal Marques Henderson

Kelly McGinley

Alexis Parson

Ashley Phillips

Daniel Dara So

John Ramon Thompson

Darius Darrell Walker

