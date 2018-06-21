2 sinkholes swallow pine tree, close street near shopping center

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Two sinkholes swallowed up a pine tree and closed down a street near a Gwinnett shopping center.
Venture Drive is currently blocked off between Pleasant Hill and Steve Reynolds Boulevard as crews assess the situation..
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen was at the scene as trucks carrying heavy equipment arrived to start repairs.
We're working to find out how long the road will be closed and find alternate routes for drivers for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
