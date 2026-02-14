Man shot after claiming to be officer, kicking in door: APD

ATLANTA — A 22-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was shot while trying to force his way into an apartment in northwest Atlanta late Friday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 10:27 p.m. on Feb. 13 to a report of a person shot at a home in the 1200 block of James Jackson Parkway NW.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital alert, conscious and breathing, police said.

APD identified the man as 22-year-old Jaron Jordan.

According to police, Jordan allegedly tried to get into an apartment by claiming he was a police officer. Police say he repeatedly tried to kick in the door.

During the incident, the resident inside the apartment fired a gun through the door, hitting Jordan, police said.

Jordan has since been charged with impersonating a police officer, loitering and prowling, and criminal trespass involving property damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.

