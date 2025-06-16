2 arrested in connection with shooting at Snellville park that left several injured

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Snellville police announced on Monday that two people connected to a park shooting are now in custody.

On May 31, Snellville police responded to a shooting at T.W. Briscoe Park on Sawyer Parkway.

Police said six people were shot.

On Wednesday, Joshua Senai Zere, 17, of Stone Mountain, was arrested and charged with five counts of party to the crime of aggravated assault.

The following day, Eric Meier Harris, 17, of Dacula, was also arrested in connection with the same incident. He has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

“These acts of violence have no place in our city,” Mayor Barbara Bender said at a City Council meeting.

The meeting turned into an unexpected moment of recognition for two men who ran toward the gunfire to help a shooting victim until first responders arrived.

“We are blessed to have heroes among us, and I just want to say thank you to the two gentlemen who showed their true colors,” Mayor Pro Tem Todd Warner said at the meeting.

CJ Pitt and his father-in-law, Antonio Brito, had no idea they’d be getting a proclamation that night.

They said they just did what felt right when bullets started flying at the park.

Police say all the victims are expected to recover.

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

