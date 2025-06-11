Heroes honored for assisting shooting victim at Snellville park

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Snellville police say they are getting closer to finding the shooters from a violent weekend that led to six people being shot at Briscoe Park.

While police look for who’s responsible for the shootings, they’re also increasing patrols at the park.

Two witnesses who ran toward the danger are being hailed as heroes.

Nine days after the shooting, Snellville residents were still processing what happened at Briscoe Park.

“These acts of violence have no place in our city,” Mayor Barbara Bender said at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

The meeting turned into an unexpected moment of recognition for two men who ran toward the gunfire to help a shooting victim until first responders arrived.

“We are blessed to have heroes among us, and I just want to say thank you to the two gentlemen who showed their true colors,” Mayor Pro Tem Todd Warner said at the meeting.

CJ Pitt and his father-in-law, Antonio Brito, had no idea they’d be getting a proclamation that night.

They said they just did what felt right when bullets started flying at the park.

The shooting investigation is progressing. “Detectives are working around the clock, following up on tips and reviewing evidence while progress is being made,” Bender said.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect in Sunday’s domestic violence shooting. It happened as families watched flag football games nearby.

Five teens were shot in a separate shooting last Saturday night that forced families to run for cover.

The community says they’ve noticed increased police patrols and the promise to address lighting at night.

“Thank you for increasing police, security, making sure we have light,” resident Cat Hardrick said at the meeting.

Police say all the victims shot last weekend are expected to recover.

