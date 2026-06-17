LIVE UPDATES: Rick Jackson wins Republican nomination for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, voters across Georgia headed back to the polls to cast their ballots in several primary election runoffs.

Several major races, including the Republican gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections, were back on the ballot.

Channel 2 Action News is following all the north Georgia races with LIVE election results here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

LIVE UPDATES:

10:06 p.m.

Amanda Hollowell has won the Democratic nomination for Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

She will face Republican Jim Kingston in the November general election.

9:51 p.m.

State Sen. Greg Dolezal has won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor, the Associated Press projects.

He will face State Sen. Josh McLaurin, who advanced earlier in the evening, in the November general election.

9:47 p.m.

Rick Jackson has won the Republican nomination for governor, the Associated Press projects.

He will face off with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in November’s general election.

9:09 p.m.

State Sen. Josh McLaurin has won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, the Associated Press projects.

His opponent has not yet been determined. The runoff between Republicans Greg Dolezal and John Kennedy has not yet been called.

8:57 p.m.

Ceretta Smith has won the Democratic nomination for Georgia’s 12th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

She will face incumbent Republican Rep. Rick Allen in November’s general election.

8:40 p.m.

Rep. Mike Collins has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia over Derek Dooley.

Collins has represented Georgia’s 10th Congressional district since 2023, which is made up of a large portion of east Georgia between Atlanta and Augusta, including Athens, Jackson and Winder.

He will face incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

8:20 p.m.

John Cowan has won the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

He will face Democrat Chris Harden in the November general election.

8:09 p.m.

Penny Brown Reynolds has won the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State, the Associated Press projects.

She will face Republican Tim Fleming, who advanced earlier this evening, in November’s general election.

8:07 p.m.

Tony Kozycki has won the Democratic nomination for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

He will face incumbent Republican Rep. Rich McCormick in November’s general election.

8:03 p.m.

Tim Fleming has won the Republican nomination for Secretary of State, the Associated Press projects.

His Democratic opponent has not yet been determined. The runoff between Democrats Dana Barrett and Penny Brown Reynolds has not yet been called.

7:00 p.m.

Most polls across Georgia are now closed. Those in line will still be allowed to cast their votes.

5:45 p.m.

More than 1,000,000 total votes have now been cast in the primary runoffs.

Republicans Rick Jackson and Burt Jones failed to receive the necessary 50% plus one vote and face each other to determine who will advance to the November general election with Democratic former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

In the U.S. Senate race, one of Republicans Rep. Mike Collins and Derek Dooley will advance to the general election in an effort to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff.

©2026 Cox Media Group