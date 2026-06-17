State Rep., former Fulton County judge advance in Secretary of State election

ATLANTA — Georgia voters finished casting their ballots for a variety of statewide and local races in the state’s runoff primary elections at 7 p.m.

For Georgia Republican voters, they had to choose between state Rep. Tim Fleming and former state Rep. Vernon Jones, also a former Democratic Party member.

Georgia Democratic voters chose between Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett and former Judge Penny Brown Reynolds.

[LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Georgia votes in 2026 primary runoffs]

The Associated Press has called the races for Fleming and Reynolds, meaning they will officially square off in the November election to see who will be the next Secretary of State.

As Secretary, Fleming or Reynolds would oversee business formations, professional licensing and certifications and manage Georgia’s election system.

Fleming has served in multiple roles in Georgia, including chief of staff to outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp, Deputy Sec. of State before Kemp became governor and most recently is in office as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives for the state’s 114th District, covering all of Morgan County and parts of Newton and Walton counties east of Atlanta.

In the state House, Fleming focused on legislation for securing the state’s elections and making it easier for businesses to work by cutting what his campaign calls red tape.

Fleming is also a small business owner and former Newton County Commissioner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Reynolds is a former Fulton County judge, Biden administration official and Emmy-winning host of reality TV series Family Court with Judge Penny.

Reynolds is a literacy and civil rights advocate, as well as a non-profit founder and professor at the Georgia State University Andrew Young School of Policy Studies.

As a candidate for Sec. of State, Reynolds’ campaign said she will prioritize building systems to serve Georgians, fight for fairness and ensure that Georgia is a Georgia for All of Us.

©2026 Cox Media Group