11-year-old boy shot by 15-year-old boy in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that injured an 11-year-old boy.

Police said that around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Gwinn Drive in unincorporated Norcross.

Officers found an 11-year-old boy, who had been shot by a 15-year-old boy inside the home.

Police said the victim is expected to survive and is stable at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur Blank Hospital.

Police said it is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

