1 hurt in fire at Gwinnett business

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A fire at a Gwinnett business hurt one person Friday afternoon.
The fire happened at Gwinnett Transfer Station at 55 B Seaboard Industrial Drive, near the intersection of Seaboard Industrial Boulevard and Hosea Road in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services said one patient was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
This is a developing story.
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