GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There are major new developments involving the dancing doctor, Windell Boutte.
The embattled Gwinnett dermatologist agreed to give up her medical license for at least 2-1/2 years on Friday.
Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Jim Strickland confirmed the consent order is stamped June 29 and Boutte signed it on Thursday.
What this order means for Boutte and the patients moving forward, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}