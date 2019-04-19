GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are looking for two men who stole $100,000 worth of jewelry earlier this week.
According to police, the men walked into Crescent Jewelers on Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville just before noon on Monday.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the men pretended to be customers at first. Then, one of the men pulled out a hammer, smashed the glass display cases and they both grabbed trays of jewelry.
Police said the men ran out of the store and then out of the shopping mall. Investigators believe they left in a black Mitsubishi SUV.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
