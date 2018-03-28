Gwinnett County church busted for fraud; forgery, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Federal and local authorities have busted a local church saying it was a fraud and front for illegal activity.
Channel 2's Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was at the Anointed Vision Church in Norcross exclusively as agents moved in on Wednesday.
Investigators say its leader posed as a lawyer and tax preparer, taking money from hundreds of victims.
Melva Washington, 60, was arrested on forgery charges and more potential customers were showing up during the raid.
Gwinnett police and homeland security agents said the church was a cover for Washington's tax preparation, daycare and law practice.
