Gwinnett Co. unveils new pump station providing miles of water pipes, sewer systems, walking trails

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officials cut the ribbon on the new Eastern Regional Greenway Trailhead and Apalachee Pump Station.

The station is part of the county’s Eastern Regional Infrastructure project, which provides water, sewer and trails to more than 8,500 acres in eastern Gwinnett.

The unveiling happened Monday, just days after the county announced its plans to make millions of dollars worth of upgrades to Gwinnett’s water system.

The upgrades will focus on their water mains to prevent water main breaks that could cause outages.

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said this project supports growth in the area.

“Our population continues to rise as people choose Gwinnett as the place they’d like to grow their families and businesses,” said Hendrickson. “This project supports smart, environmentally conscious growth in this area of the county while promoting access to the natural beauty of this land.”

The project includes five miles of new and upsized water pipelines, six miles of new gravity sewer systems and seven miles of parallel wastewater force mains.

In addition to water and sewer services, the new trailhead provides access to 5.25 miles of trails from Harbins Road along the Apalachee River.

The trailhead offers a grassy play area, a pavilion, restrooms, seating and parking. It also includes a bioretention area to promote sustainability and ecological balance.

A little over two miles of the trail, from Harbins Road to Highway 316, is now open to the public.

District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III said the greenway trail will create more opportunities for recreation and rejuvenation.

“This new greenway trail strengthens neighborhood connections, creating even more opportunities for recreation, tranquility and rejuvenation,” said Watkins. “I take pride in our County’s dedication to prioritizing people and hope this development will inspire residents to explore and embrace nature.”

