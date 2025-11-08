Grandfather accused of putting drugs in Dairy Queen Blizzards tried contacting victim, attorneys say

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A judge has amended a grandfather’s bond after he was accused of trying to contact one of his alleged victims, his granddaughter.

James Edwin Yokeley Jr., 66, is accused of putting pills into the Dairy Queen Blizzards of two of his teenage granddaughters.

According to court documents, the pills tested positive for MDMA and cocaine.

Yokeley was released on a $100,000 bond, but last week, prosecutors filed a motion saying he attempted to contact one of the victims, which goes against his bond order.

Prosecutors asked the judge to increase Yokeley’s bond amount. The judge denied the motion, but instead placed Yokeley on electronic surveillance.

Medical personnel assessed the girls and confirmed they had not ingested the substances, officials said.

Video footage reviewed by Wilmington Police detectives showed Yokeley placing the pills into the ice cream. Consequently, he was charged with contaminating food with a controlled substance and felony child abuse.

