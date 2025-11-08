Rapper Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta on drug, weapon charges

ATLANTA — Rapper Rod Wave was arrested in Atlanta on Friday night on drug and weapon charges.

The rapper, whose real name is Rodarius Green, is charged with reckless driving, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a schedule V substance and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to jail records.

He has not yet been released from the Fulton County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details on what led up to the rapper’s arrest have not been released.

This is not the first time Green, 27, was arrested in Atlanta this year.

In May, Channel 2 Action News reported that Green turned himself in on more than a dozen charges after shots were fired at his home in April.

TRENDING STORIES:

Milton police say they were called to Green’s home for a domestic dispute that stemmed from a previous burglary that had never been reported. The incident ultimately led to gunfire.

Attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, who represented Green in that case, shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News calling Green’s charges “incomprehensible.”

Green first rose to prominence after releasing his song “Heart on Ice” on TikTok, which quickly rose on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Most recently, Green released “Sinners,” which was the lead single on the soundtrack for the 2025 film of the same name starring Michael B. Jordan.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group