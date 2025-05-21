Rapper Rod Wave arrested after shots fired at his metro Atlanta home

MILTON, Ga. — Rapper Rod Wave is facing more than a dozen charges after shots were fired at his Fulton County home last month.

The rapper, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, turned himself in to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. He was released on a $50,000 bond later that same day.

Milton police say they were called to a home on Lost River Bend for a reported domestic disturbance on April 21.

Officers learned the incident stemmed from a previous burglary that was never reported. They say shots were then fired at the home on Tuesday.

Green, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, property damage, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence and more.

Attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, who represent Green, shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News calling Green’s charges “incomprehensible.”

There is no truth to these charges. Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green. — Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg

Green first rose to prominence after releasing his song “Heart on Ice” on TikTok, which quickly rose on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Most recently, Green released “Sinners,” which was the lead single on the soundtrack for the 2025 film of the same name starring Michael B. Jordan.

