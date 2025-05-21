Georgia Tech student ‘targeted’ in deadly shooting at off-campus apartment

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Georgia Tech student.

Akask Banerjee was shot in the head at The Connector Apartments on Spring Street on Sunday night. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, police say.

Police held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to share video of a man walking down the hall at The Connector Apartments. They believe that man was involved in the shooting.

Investigators say the person of interest was in the ninth-floor hallway well before Banerjee arrived. But they say they the person had been to the apartment building looking for Banerjee before, meaning this was likely a “targeted act.”

Police added that Banerjee himself had a criminal history.

Georgia Tech issued a statement sharing its condolences.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our students. This loss is felt across our community, and our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the medical professionals who provided such dedicated care.”

