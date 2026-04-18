Gov. Kemp says more jobs coming to Spalding County

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Prime, Inc., a leading North American transportation company, is investing more than $160 million to bring a new Southeastern regional hub to Spalding County.

The new facility is said to create 120 new full-time jobs, including hiring over 50 professional drivers.

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“Prime, Inc.’s new campus will further add to Georgia’s $107 billion transportation and logistics industry that creates and supports jobs in every corner of our state,” Kemp said. “I want to thank the state and local economic developers who made this great project possible and the company leaders who chose the No. 1 state for business for this exciting new chapter.”

Prime Inc. operates a fleet of over 7,000 units with more than 8,500 drivers. So, those who specialize in refrigerated, flatbed, tanker, hopper, intermodal, and logistics transportation services, this could be the place for you.

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“Prime Inc. is thrilled to announce growth of our company with construction of a new terminal campus to be located in Georgia, a state renowned for its strong work ethic, which aligns perfectly with our company’s values of dedication and excellence,” said Robert Low, CEO and Founder of Prime Inc. “Spalding County’s strategic proximity to many of our top customers enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service, while also being conveniently located for the benefit of our fleet of professional drivers. This new terminal strengthens our commitment to support growth of our associates’ careers while meeting the needs of our customers across the nation.”

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