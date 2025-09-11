Got an unexpected package with a QR code? It may be a trick, police warns

ROME, Ga. — Scammers are sending unsolicited packages containing QR codes that can compromise personal information and install malicious software on devices.

These packages arrive without a return address and include vague instructions prompting recipients to scan the QR code to “confirm” or “track” deliveries, Rome police said.

Once scanned, the fraud begins, potentially leading to theft of personal or financial information and the installation of harmful software.

To protect against these scams, individuals are advised not to scan QR codes from unknown or unexpected packages. It is recommended to delete suspicious messages and report the package to authorities.

Using official apps or websites to track deliveries is also advised to ensure security.

Scammers are continually evolving their tactics, making it crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and protect their information from potential threats.

By staying alert and following recommended precautions, individuals can safeguard their personal and financial information from these QR code scams.

