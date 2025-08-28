Atlanta man admits to having people pose as construction workers to commit fraud

BUFFALO, NY — A 34-year-old Atlanta man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud in a federal court in New York.

Ameer Clark‘s plea comes as part of a larger investigation into a fraud conspiracy that involved stealing and forging checks from businesses in New York and attempting to cash them at various banks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of New York.

According to court documents, between January and September 2022, Clark and his co-conspirators, including Lorenzo Jones, Quentavious Price, and Montez White, traveled from Atlanta to New York to execute their scheme.

The attorney’s office said the group stole genuine checks from businesses and used them to create fraudulent checks, which they tried to cash at banks in the Western District of New York.

The conspirators recruited individuals to cash the fraudulent checks, dressing them as construction workers to avoid suspicion, authorities said.

In January 2022, Price and Jones, along with others, traveled to Buffalo to cash fraudulent checks at KeyBank branches.

In March 2022, Price and others targeted M&T Bank, Bank on Buffalo, and Evans Bank branches. Then, in September 2022, Clark and his associates attempted to cash fraudulent checks at multiple banks in Rochester and Alden, New York, authorities said.

Officials said the total loss from the conspiracy, including both actual and intended losses, amounts to $64,979.67.

Jones and Price have already been convicted, while charges against Montez White are still pending.

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2026, and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

