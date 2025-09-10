Gwinnett woman spoofs business email to steal over $1 million

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A 29-year-old from Lawrenceville was sentenced to prison for wire fraud in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Chisom Okonkwo and another defendant were involved in a scheme that defrauded a Gilmer County business of over $1 million.

According to court documents, Okonkwo and her co-defendant created a fake email address that mimicked an employee of the business, leading a vendor to transfer funds to an account they controlled.

U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of West Virginia said the 29-year-old spent more than $600,000 of the stolen money before the fraud was uncovered.

Okonkwo was sentenced to seven months in prision and has been ordered to pay $610,146.03 in restitution for her role in the fraud.

The second defendant, Prince Boateng Adjei, also from Lawrenceville, is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

