Schemers are posing as Norcross city staff, sending fake invoices for payment, city warns

NORCROSS, Ga. — The City of Norcross is alerting residents, businesses and developers about a scheme targeting individuals with active zoning and variance applications.

Over the past month, at least three applicants in Norcross have been contacted by schemers posing as city staff or board members, the city says. They demanding payments through wire transfers or fake invoices.

The fraudulent emails often include official-looking logos, real staff names, board member names and project details copied from public agenda packets.

The City of Norcross emphasizes that it never requests payment via wire transfer and that official city emails always end with @norcrossga.net.

Norcross Boards and Commissions do not issue invoices or send direct payment requests. All invoicing and payments are processed through the city’s secure plan review portal unless a paper copy invoice is requested by the applicant.

The city says residents should verify the sender’s email address carefully and contact the City of Norcross directly at 770-448-2122 if they are unsure about an email’s legitimacy.

Suspicious emails should be reported to Norcross IT and the Norcross Police Department.

The city is working with law enforcement to protect the community from these schemes.

