Glynn County officers save 7 puppies, dog mama found under shed with no food

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department spent part of Friday making sure eight residents could go from a rough time to a ruff time.

According to GCPD, one of their officers, and another from Animal Services, found a mama dog and seven puppies under a shed with no food.

Officer Dustin Shipskie and Glynn County Animal Services Officer Sarah Harris jumped in to help.

Thanks to Shipskie and Harris’ efforts, all eight pups are safe and sound at GC Animal Services, according to the department.

During their stay at animal services, they’ll be looked after and given some “TLC time” before they find their “forever home,’ with officers there to make sure they’re happy and healthy.

