State agency investigating DeKalb County daycare after abuse allegations

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is investigating a daycare center on claims of inappropriate discipline to a child.

Four parents have reached out to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill about abuse allegations.

The claims date back to October.

Ciyoni Wagner said for two years, she’s trusted the staff at Lead Preparatory on Bouldercrest Road with her daughter. But now, her trust is now broken.

“She says ‘Mama, I don’t want to go to school. She says mama teacher hit me,’” said Wagner.

Wagner sent Channel 2 Action News a photo of her 3-year-old daughter.

It showed a mark on her forehead and Wagner claimed it happened at the daycare.

“So we get to the school. I asked her did anybody hit her? She pointed to her and said that was her,” said Wagner.

That’s when she asked the teacher about what happened. The teacher claimed she didn’t know.

“I know my baby. She’s not a bad child. She’s not a child who doesn’t listen. She most definitely listens. She’s very active but that’s any other child. That shouldn’t be a reason for you all to put your hand on kids at all. I’ve been pressing them since September. I’ve been letting them know that my baby has been coming home and saying she doesn’t want to go to school,” said Wagner.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning released the following statement: “I have confirmed that we have two open investigations regarding this facility: The incident involving the altercation between parents in the parking lot was entered on October 27, 2023, and an incident of inappropriate discipline was entered on October 23, 2023. Both of these are open investigations, so I cannot comment further. Parents impacted by this situation can connect with childcare resources at www.qualityrated.org or by calling the toll-free number 1-877-ALL GA KIDS. Parents will be assisted in locating quality childcare options. DECAL provides this free service to parents. At DECAL, our top priority is the health and safety of our state’s young learners.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the daycare center and spoke with the director.

The director declined to comment since it’s an open investigation.

