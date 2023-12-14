DUI driver tried to speed away from Atlanta police. He was going 5 MPH.

ATLANTA — A suspected drunk driver thought he could get away from police, but he wasn’t even going 10 miles per hour.

Atlanta police say just before 4:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, they spotted a stalled vehicle in the road near Bolton Place and Marietta Boulevard.

Officers went over to help the driver and realized he was drunk.

The driver, later identified as Kieran Smith, refused to roll down his window for the officers.

Smith then backed his car into the patrol car, causing minor damage. He then drove away between five and ten miles per hour.

Officers were able to break the driver’s side window and arrest Smith.

He is being charged with DUI less safe, striking a fixed object, reckless driving and felony obstruction.

