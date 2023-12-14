28-year-old man shoved out of car, ran over after being shot near I-85 in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police have identified the man who was shot and hit by a car last week.

On Dec. 8, officers were called to North Druid Hills Road near I-85 to reports of someone being run over. When they arrived, they found a man on the curb of the I-85 southbound ramp with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, later identified as 28-year-old Wesley Rackley, died from his injuries.

Police say an older model silver Honda Pilot with a man’s feet hanging out of the passenger side door was spotted on North Druid Hills Road. A 911 caller said she saw the car stop along the curb and Rackley was pushed out of the car. The car then ran over his feet and legs as it sped away.

Surveillance video from businesses around the area showed Rackley and a suspect talking to one another in a McDonald’s parking lot. Rackley then walked away from the business.

Shortly after, Rackley returns to the McDonald’s and gets in the suspect’s car with him.

The suspect’s car is then seen leaving the business with Rackley’s feet hanging out of the passenger side of the car.

Investigators are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect’s vehicle, which has a large dent on the rear driver-side bumper.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call police.

