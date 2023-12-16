High-speed chase started at Walton County church ends with flipped-over vehicle

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a “commotion” on Saturday morning was a high-speed chase which started at a church.
Deputies said they were responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle outside of the Macedonia Church in Gratis.
When they arrived to check on the vehicle, deputies said it left at a high speed.
The vehicle then crashed on Marable Street, flipping over, according to a picture of the crash site shared by deputies.
Deputies said neither the driver or his female passenger were seriously injured.
Then, deputies learned the driver had outstanding warrants for his arrest and he was driving without a license.
Taking him into custody, deputies said they welcomed him to their jail facility, promising “warm accommodations waiting for you.”
