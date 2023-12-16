High-speed chase started at Walton County church ends with flipped-over vehicle

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a “commotion” on Saturday morning was a high-speed chase which started at a church.

Deputies said they were responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle outside of the Macedonia Church in Gratis.

When they arrived to check on the vehicle, deputies said it left at a high speed.

The vehicle then crashed on Marable Street, flipping over, according to a picture of the crash site shared by deputies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said neither the driver or his female passenger were seriously injured.

Then, deputies learned the driver had outstanding warrants for his arrest and he was driving without a license.

Taking him into custody, deputies said they welcomed him to their jail facility, promising “warm accommodations waiting for you.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group