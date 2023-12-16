Former Spalding County math teacher arrested for child molestation

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A former teacher at a Spalding County middle school is facing child sex crime charges.

According to jail records, Tierra Harris, 28, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Spalding County Jail.

Her charges are listed as aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of children and theft by receiving stolen property.

Further details of Harris’ alleged crimes were not readily available. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more information.

The Griffin Spalding County School System shared a statement that confirmed that Harris is no longer employed in the school district.

They say she was hired as a contracted worker in July through a staffing service and taught eighth-grade math at Rehoboth Road Middle School.

“I can confirm that there was a personnel matter and investigation,” a district spokesperson wrote.

Jail records show that Harris is currently being held without bond.

