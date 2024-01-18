‘Give me the bag:’ Dramatic video shows robber bust through window demanding money, Floyd police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County police are releasing dramatic surveillance video showing a robbery in the hopes someone will recognize the robber’s voice.

They say the robbery happened in the Armuchee area, but did not give an exact location or date.

The video shows a store clerk sitting on the counter with his feet propped up when, out of nowhere, the window behind him bursts.

The clerk runs to the back of the store while the robber continues breaking the glass.

Eventually, the video shows the robber getting his arm and gun through the window and he begins demanding money.

“Give me the bag now,” he can be heard shouting at the clerk.

“Bag?” the confused clerk responds.

“Yeah, money,” the robber shouts back.

The clerk tries telling the man to come inside and get it himself before handing him a cardboard box that presumably has the store’s money bag inside.

Police say that anyone who may know the man in the video should contact investigators at 706-235-7766.

