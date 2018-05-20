0 Georgia's own Caleb Lee Hutchinson to compete in the final three of 'American Idol'

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. - On Sunday night, Dallas, Georgia's own Caleb Lee Hutchinson will take the stage in the American Idol finale.

Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon traveled to Hollywood and is backstage at where they’ve just wrapped up rehearsals.

Watch the finale of 'American Idol' on Channel 2 beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, and we'll have a recap LIVE from Hollywood, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. A Georgia contestant made it into the Top 3 on 'American Idol.' ABC

[READ: Georgia celebrates our Top 3 'American Idol' contestant, Caleb Lee Hutchinson!]

Wilfon spoke to Caleb before heading into the big event.

"It's been a journey. It's really surreal. It's always weird going into it because we've been so busy. That adrenaline rush is about to hit me. It's really fun," he said.

Wilfon also spoke with Caleb's parents and saw a great moment with Caleb hugging his parents.

He asked Caleb’s parents how they’re feeling heading into Sunday night.

"You know, we're feeling a little heart palpations. Lots of heavy breathing but we're excited," said his father, William Hutchinson.

Caleb will perform three songs Sunday night, songs originally sung by Keith Whitley and Johnny Cash as well as his new single.

[READ: Georgia's Caleb Lee Hutchinson makes 'American Idol' top 5 with Prince cover]

Just interviewed the parents of @calebleemusic! They are anxious and excited about tonight but know big things are in store for Caleb either way. @wsbtv #IdolOn2 pic.twitter.com/OEjxm0JwTr — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) May 20, 2018

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.