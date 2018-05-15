  • Channel 2 welcomes Georgia-native, Top 3 'American Idol' contestant

    ATLANTA - Georgia-native Caleb Lee Hutchinson was named in the top three Sunday night on 'American Idol' -- and now he's visiting Channel 2! 

    The 18-year-old is meeting with Channel 2's Fred Blankenship to talk about the incredible journey he's been on. 

    After 20 million votes, the top three are Caleb, Gabby Barrett and Maddie Poppe. That means Cade Foehner and Michael J. Woodard were eliminated.

    This is the fourth time a Georgian will be in the finals following season three runner-up Diana DeGarmo, season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina and season 11 winner Phillip Phillips.

    Caleb is from Dallas, Georgia, about 40 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

