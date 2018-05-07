0 Georgia's Caleb Lee Hutchinson makes 'American Idol' top 5 with Prince cover

Story Highlights Georgia's own Caleb Lee Hutchinson has made the top 5 on 'American Idol' -- fittingly on 'Prince night:' The late singer's final show was at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, just an hour from Hutchinson's home town of Dallas.

HOLLYWOOD - Georgia's own Caleb Lee Hutchinson has made the top 5 on 'American Idol' -- fittingly on 'Prince night:' The late singer's final show was at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, just an hour from Hutchinson's home town of Dallas.

Hutchinson, 18, wowed the judges when he closed out the two-hour live show with a moving, country/acoustic version of "When Doves Cry."

The performance was made all-the-more emotional considering Prince's longtime drummer Sheila E. joined Hutchinson onstage as part of the house band.

Make sure to tune in every Sunday at 8 p.m. to watch Hutchinson's journey to stardom on American Idol on Channel 2.

Hutchinson has consistently wowed judges this season with his deep, old-soul country vocals. Country star and new Idol judge Luke Bryan, who is also a Georgia native, was especially impressed with Hutchinson's performance.

"Caleb, after that I can believe that you can do anything you set your mind and your heart to," Bryan said. "Way to come out here and slay it at the end of the show."

Hutchinson also tackled "Amazed" by Lonestar as his birth year song.

He joins fellow Idol contestants Maddie Poppe, Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner and Michael J. Woolard in the top 5. Catie Turner and Jurnee were eliminated.

Next up? Carrie Underwood will mentor the top five, who will be pared down to the top 3 on May 13. The next American Idol will be chosen on the two-night season finale May 20-21.

Ryan Seacrest also announced Hutchinson and the other top 7 will be performing a 47-date concert tour this summer.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.