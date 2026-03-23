Georgia’s average gas prices trending down slightly

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill to suspend the Georgia’s gas tax for 60 days. It can take a few days to feel the effects, but gas prices appear to be trending down slightly.

As of Monday morning, AAA reports that Georgia’s state average is $3.66 for a regular gallon of gas. That is down from Sunday’s average of $3.69, Saturday’s average of $3.73 and Friday’s average of $3.79. The national average for Monday is $3.95.

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The 60-day suspension signed on Friday will bring gas down about 33 cents a gallon for regular fuel and 37 cents for diesel fuel.

Kemp emphasized on Friday that it will take a few days, but drivers should see lower prices soon. How soon depends on the retailer. Busier ones should see lower prices first as they turn over supply quicker.

You can track gas prices averages on AAA’s website here and find cheapest gas near you on GasBuddy’s website here.

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