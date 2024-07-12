Georgians in office respond after President Biden holds first news conference since debate

ATLANTA — Georgia voters watched President Joe Biden deliver a 10-minute speech and then do a 50-minute Q&A, and local reaction is coming from Georgians in office.

Some questions were about policy but mostly about staying in the race.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke to people on both sides of the aisle to get reactions.

Shortly after the president finished his all-important news conference, Elliot spoke with Democratic Congresswoman Nikema Williams.

“I mean, Richard, I was not looking for a news conference to show me what I’ve seen President Biden do over the last three and half years,” said Williams.

Congresswoman Williams is also the chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Even when Biden referred to his vice president as vice president Trump, she believes he performed well where it counted, which was getting into the details of foreign policy.

“What I saw was someone who is fully in command of the issues that he was asked about. Some of the things, I was jotting down notes because he went into a lot of depth around foreign policy,” said Williams.

Earlier Thursday, Elliot spoke with Josh McKoon, the chair of the Republican Party on Zoom.

He’s already in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention. He believes it doesn’t matter who the Democrats nominate, he thinks Donald Trump will beat them.

“And this country can’t be successful if the person who is supposed to be chief executive simply does not have the mental capacity to exercise those duties,” said McKoon.

A post on X from Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene read “This press conference is completely pathetic.”

This press conference is pathetic.



It’s completely controlled and spoon fed.



I get hit harder on a daily basis at the Capitol than this chained up muzzled media.



Pres Trump can handle a full force rabid press conference all day long.



They aren’t even asking hard questions… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 11, 2024

Former President Donald Trump also responded after the conference on Truth Social referring to when the president mistakenly said “vice president Trump” instead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

He said, “Crooked Joe begins his “Big Boy” Press Conference with, “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.” Great job, Joe!”

President Biden responded back on X with a post saying he “knows the difference.”

By the way: Yes, I know the difference.



One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon. pic.twitter.com/65kYp6m90Z — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2024

