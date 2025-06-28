Georgia woman charged with sexually exploiting children

EATONTON, Ga. — A Pickens County woman is facing charges that she distributed child sexual abuse material.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 18-year-old Haley Wheeler, of Eatonton, on June 17 and charged her with sexual exploitation of children.

The GBI says they began investigating Wheeler in January when they received a tip from the the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that she may be in possession of a distributing child porn.

The GBI says the investigation into Wheeler was part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Wheeler was booked into the Putnam County Jail.

