Georgia woman accused of breaking 4-month-old’s bones while babysitting

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia mom didn’t think asking her friend to babysit her infant would end in broken bones.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say Sara Ellen Smith, 27, of Milledgeville, was babysitting a friend’s 4-month-old child back in February when the child suffered multiple injuries.
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The baby had several broken bones, among other undisclosed injuries.
Investigators say that Smith caused those injuries, but did not comment on how.
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Smith was arrested last week and charged with cruelty to children.
The GBI says the investigation is still ongoing.
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