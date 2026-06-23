Georgia woman accused of bank robbery held on $500K bond

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI. — A north Georgia woman is facing charges in another state after prosecutors say she robbed a bank while disguised in a wig, sunglasses and a medical mask before leaving in a stolen vehicle.

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According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office in Michigan, Sincere Desire Powell, 47, of Athens, was arraigned June 17 on charges of bank robbery and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Investigators allege Powell entered a Comerica Bank in Sterling Heights, MI, on June 15 wearing a wig, sunglasses, gloves and a medical mask. Prosecutors say she handed a note to a bank employee demanding big bills be placed into a bag and threatened to shoot if her demands were not met.

Authorities allege Powell left the bank in a white Jeep that had been reported stolen from Troy, MI, two days earlier.

Authorities later found the stolen Jeep in a Warren parking lot and then found Powell at a nearby hotel, where she was arrested.

According to prosecutors, investigators recovered items from the Jeep believed to have been worn during the robbery. Additional evidence, including cash found in the hotel room, allegedly linked Powell to the crime.

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Powell is charged with bank robbery, a felony punishable by life imprisonment or any term of years, and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

“Bank robbery is an extremely dangerous crime because the act itself creates a substantial risk of physical and psychological harm to many people,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement. “My office is committed to enforcing the law, protecting public safety, and ensuring that those accused of violent crimes are held accountable.”

During her arraignment, Powell’s bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety. If released, she will be required to wear a GPS tether.

Powell is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference Thursday.

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