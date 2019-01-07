  • Georgia town evacuated after train carrying hydrogen peroxide derails

    JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. - Part of a Georgia town was evacuated after a potentially dangerous situation when a train derailed Sunday night. 

    According to the Jefferson County, Ga. Sheriff's Office, a train carrying hydrogen peroxide derailed near Bartow, Georgia.

    The train crew was able to make it safely to a nearby crossing and were taken to Jefferson Hospital for evaluation. The crew confirmed that there was a possible chlorine leak from one of the derailed cars.

    Officials with Norfolk Southern recommended anyone within a 7-mile radius of Bartow should evacuate immediately. A short time later, the evacuation zone was reduced to 3 miles. 

