Georgia town evacuated after train carrying hydrogen peroxide derails

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. - Part of a Georgia town was evacuated after a potentially dangerous situation when a train derailed Sunday night.
According to the Jefferson County, Ga. Sheriff's Office, a train carrying hydrogen peroxide derailed near Bartow, Georgia.
The train crew was able to make it safely to a nearby crossing and were taken to Jefferson Hospital for evaluation. The crew confirmed that there was a possible chlorine leak from one of the derailed cars.
Officials with Norfolk Southern recommended anyone within a 7-mile radius of Bartow should evacuate immediately. A short time later, the evacuation zone was reduced to 3 miles.
Update on Bartow, Ga., train derailment: it has been confirmed that Hydrogen Peroxide was released. There is no indication of a chlorine leak at this time. The investigation is ongoing.— Norfolk Southern (@nscorp) January 7, 2019
