Deputy placed on leave after shooting barking dog

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. - A Faulkner County sheriff’s deputy was placed on paid administrative leave after a video showing him shooting a small dog was posted on social media.
The deputy, who is assigned a K-9, was responding to a call about an aggressive dog, KARK reported. In the video, the deputy is seen talking to a homeowner and then at one point shooting the barking dog.
This is Reese’s the Poor dog that was shot. pic.twitter.com/YpRg0HJt2c— Catie (@catiejwoodson) January 5, 2019
The sheriff said criminal and internal investigations are being conducted, KARK reported.
Reese’s, the dog that was shot, is recovering. A GoFundMe account was created to help pay for her medical costs.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}