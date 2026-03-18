Georgia State Senate candidate hospitalized, runoff opponent suspends his campaign

GEORGIA — The campaigns for the special election for Georgia State Senate District 53 are temporarily on hold after one of the nominees was hospitalized.

Lanny Thomas, the Republican candidate, had a “sudden and unexpected medical situation” that required surgery, according to his family.

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“Before going into surgery, Dad spoke with my mom, our family, and close friends about several matters, including his determination to return to the campaign as soon as possible,” his son Christian Thomas said. “He remains committed to winning this election and providing the people of this district with honest and effective representation.”

Democratic nominee Jack Zibluk later announced he was suspending his campaign out of respect for his opponent.

“Lanny promises to continue his campaign for the senate seat to be decided in our April 7 runoff and I look forward to working with him through the vote and beyond,” Zibluk said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, I will suspend phone banks, canvassing, the launch of new videos and other activities until we have a clearer picture of the best way to move forward,” he added.

Thomas and Zibluk were the top two candidates to advance to a runoff in the special election for Georgia Senate District 53. Sen. Colton Moore resigned from the seat to run in the special election for former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Congressional seat.

Both campaigns have asked for people to keep Thomas and his family in their thoughts.

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