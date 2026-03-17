Georgia moves closer to banning cellphones in high schools

ATLANTA — Georgia is one step closer to banning cellphones in high schools across the state, as a proposed measure gains bipartisan momentum at the State Capitol.

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The push comes as new data from an existing statewide ban on cellphone use in elementary and middle schools shows largely positive results. Lawmakers say students appear to perform better academically when they are not using their phones during the school day.

In a rare show of bipartisan support, Democrats joined Republicans in approving a bill that would prohibit high school students from using cellphones from the morning bell to the afternoon bell, including all class periods in between.

“All in favor say aye. Aye. OK. Unanimous,” said State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick during the committee vote.

Supporters of the bill say the proposal builds on the success of last year’s legislation, which restricted cellphone use for younger students.

State Rep. Scott Hilton, a Republican from Peachtree Corners who authored the earlier bill, said the results have been encouraging.

“We’ve learned so much through the K through eight cellphone freeze that it was a natural momentum and progression that led to the high school and where we’re at today,” Hilton said. “All the data is showing that test scores are up, grades are up, and fights in the classrooms are down.”

Students are also noticing a difference.

Nathan D’Silva, a senior at Milton High School, said limiting cellphone use helps reduce distractions.

“I mean, it’s just like the cigarette for our generation,” D’Silva said. “They don’t constantly have this nagging pull of that algorithm that wants to draw them back to the phone, to wasting time, to all of these platforms that are really addictive and not really helping them in the environment.”

The bill has also gained support from teachers’ groups and Democratic lawmakers, including State Sen. Sally Harrell of Atlanta.

“Without the phones, their stress level is lower because they’re all the time trying to keep up or they’re comparing or they’re feeling like they’re going to get left out of something,” Harrell said. “Which is a constant state of anxiety.”

The measure has passed out of committee and now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

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