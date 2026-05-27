Man moves into home for sale with his dog, asks neighbors if they want to party, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A family in Grayson is shaken after coming home to find a stranger standing inside their house.

They came face-to-face with a burglary suspect and his dog, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reports.

Police say this suspect saw the “for sale” sign, moved it then moved right in and even started talking with neighbors.

Investigators’ warning for people with houses for sale LIVE on Channel 2 Action news at 4:00 p.m.

“This could have been extremely scary,” said Cpl. Angela Carter, Gwinnett County Police.

Police say he broke a couch and a kids’ ride-on car before walking out with a Playstation 5.

Officers pulled over the car down the street from the house on Pinehaven Court around midnight on Wednesday.

Inside they found 26-year-old Jemere Davis and the stolen property from the house.

Police say Davis had walked right in through an unlocked door and made himself at home on the main floor.

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