Georgia State Patrol welcomes 30 new troopers to agency

FORSYTH, Ga. — Thirty men and women graduated from the 119th Trooper School on Friday, officially joining the ranks of the Georgia State Patrol at a ceremony held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.

After completing 34 weeks of rigorous training, these new Troopers are now prepared to serve communities across Georgia. The training program included 22 weeks of academy instruction and 12 weeks of field training, totaling over 1,400 hours of advanced training.

Governor Brian P. Kemp delivered the keynote address and administered the Oath of Office, urging the graduates to uphold Georgia’s laws with trust, fortitude, compassion, and professionalism.

Colonel Billy Hitchens, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, and Captain Mark Riley, Director of Training, also addressed the graduates during the ceremony.

The training at Trooper School is extensive, covering emergency driving, defensive tactics, firearms, criminal law, accident investigation, and Spanish.

Class President Trooper Daniel George spoke on behalf of his classmates, describing the training as a transformative experience that forged them into a cohesive unit ready to serve with discipline, resilience, and honor.

The new Troopers will be assigned to one of GSP’s 52 patrol posts across the state, where they will begin their careers on the front lines of public safety.

