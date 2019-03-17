Georgia State books ticket to NCAA tournament, wins back-to-back Sun Belt titles

NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Panthers are going dancing! Georgia State defeated UT-Arlington in the Sun Belt championship to earn an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA tournament Sunday.
It is their second straight Sun Belt title and the team’s third tournament appearance since 2015. The Panthers will learn in a few hours who they will face in the first round on Thursday or Friday.
We’ll have highlights on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. and reaction about their opponent on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Georgia State’s 2015 appearance is most memorable for the program’s upset over No. 3 seed Baylor. Coach Ron Hunter famously fell off his stool as he watched his son R.J. Hunter nailed the game winner with 2.6 seconds left.
Last year, the Panthers earned a No. 15 seed and lost in the first round to Cincinnati, 68-53.
