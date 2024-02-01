Georgia Senate votes yes on sports betting bill. But one major change could make it harder to pass

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate voted on Thursday to approve a bill that would legalize sports betting. But a last-second amendment could make it harder for it to actually happen.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot has been covering the attempts to pass versions of a sports betting bill over the years. He was at the State Capitol on Thursday as the Senate passed SB 386 with a 35-15 vote.

But it now includes a requirement for a Constitutional Amendment. It still has to pass the Georgia House and another vote in the Senate before it can go before Georgia voters and whether they think the state should allow sports betting.

State Sen. Clint Dixon’s bill would place sports betting under the Georgia Lottery, meaning the money would go to the HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K.

“My bill, all toward education, which I’m very passionate about. These dollars that are being generated in our state, unfortunately illegally right now, would be captured and go to HOPE and Pre-K,” Dixon said.

Dixon has the support of Atlanta’s professional sports teams. But many Republican Evangelicals aren’t on board with sports betting or any kind of gambling.

SB 386 now heads to the Georgia House, where the legislation has failed in the past.

