Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, Herschel Walker attend President Trump speech in Rome

ROME, Ga. — President Donald Trump visited north Georgia to deliver a speech on the economy. A few notable Georgians joined Trump at his event.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, football legend and former U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and UGA quarterback Gunner Stockton attended the president’s speech.

All three greeted the president as he arrived at the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport and then joined him on the stage at the Coosa Steel plant. Trump invited Stockton, who the president called a “big star,” to briefly speak.

“This is a great opportunity. Just to meet a president and Donald Trump, it’s an awesome experience. And I’m just glad to be here,” Stockton said.

Trump talked for more than an hour at the Coosa Steel plant about his economic record. He also reiterated his endorsements for Jones, who is running for governor, and for Clay Fuller, one of the 18 candidates running to replace former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The president addressed the FBI raid on a Fulton County elections hub as well.

In a statement, Georgia Democrats accused him of politicizing law enforcement and pursuing fake conspiracy theories.

They said Trump’s trip to a red Georgia district to attempt to sell his “failing economy” is a warning sign to Georgia Republicans.

