Georgia Power customers paying extra after completion of state’s nuclear power plant

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As temperatures rise, so does your electric bill.

This summer though, it’s a double hit as Georgia Power customers get ready to pay even more after the completion of the Plant Vogtle expansion.

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings was in Cobb County on Friday where some families are trying to adjust to the increase.

Georgia Power customers are getting hit twice this summer with the increased costs associated with cooling your home plus a 5% increase that went into effect on May 1 when plant Vogtle’s 4th unit came online.

“Just trying to make sure we keep the shades drawn, make sure we’re not opening and closing doors,” Cobb County resident Leslie Arrowsmith said.

Georgia Power Spokesperson John Kraft says the rate increase for the average household is about nine dollars more per month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s a clean energy source the largest in the nation stable fuel costs, lots of benefits provides power around the clock to our customers,” Kraft said.

Georgia Power recommends keeping your home at 78 degrees with fans on if you are looking to save on your bill.

Also, unplug electronic devices when they’re not in use and keep up with changing your air filters.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett drug suspects accused of setting evidence on fire in toilets while surrounded by SWAT

©2024 Cox Media Group