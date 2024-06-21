Man who fell 20 - 45 feet from tree in Alpharetta pronounced dead

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A worker who fell 20 - 45 feet from a tree in Alpharetta died on Wednesday, according to a GoFundMe created in his honor.
The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on Broadwell Oaks Drive in Alpharetta on Thursday.
The worker was later identified as 51-year-old Manuel Moran. According to the GoFundMe, Moran leaves behind a family with three kids.
Moran was set to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Thursday.
“Manuel was not just a man of many talents, but a man with a profound passion for everything he did. His family was his greatest joy, and he devoted himself to creating a loving and supportive home for his wife Araceli and his children Sheila, Norma and Manuel Jr,”
He was a tree specialist and was admired by his colleagues in the tree care community, according to the GoFundMe.
Funds will go towards funeral expenses, which include a separate burial service in Moran’s native Mexico.
To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.
