Worker falls 20 - 45 feet from tree in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Georgia tree cutter fell 20 to 45 feet from a tree while working Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on Broadwell Oaks Drive in Alpharetta.

When police got to the scene, EMS units were already performing CPR on the 51-year-old man.

He was rushed to the hospital. His identity and condition have not been released.

It’s unclear what caused him to fall out of the tree.

