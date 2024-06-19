Worker falls 20 - 45 feet from tree in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Georgia tree cutter fell 20 to 45 feet from a tree while working Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on Broadwell Oaks Drive in Alpharetta.
When police got to the scene, EMS units were already performing CPR on the 51-year-old man.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
He was rushed to the hospital. His identity and condition have not been released.
It’s unclear what caused him to fall out of the tree.
©2024 Cox Media Group